American Indicators check-in: A machine company faces supply chain disruptions NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lisa Winton, owner of Winton Machine Company, about the supply chain issues making it difficult for her to complete machinery to deliver to her clients.

Business American Indicators check-in: A machine company faces supply chain disruptions American Indicators check-in: A machine company faces supply chain disruptions Listen · 5:39 5:39 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lisa Winton, owner of Winton Machine Company, about the supply chain issues making it difficult for her to complete machinery to deliver to her clients. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor