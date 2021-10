The committees intended to combat gerrymandering can look very different per state More states have adopted redistricting commissions as an antidote to gerrymandering over the past decade. Depending on the state, commissions look and function very differently. Are they working?

Politics The committees intended to combat gerrymandering can look very different per state The committees intended to combat gerrymandering can look very different per state Listen · 5:33 5:33 More states have adopted redistricting commissions as an antidote to gerrymandering over the past decade. Depending on the state, commissions look and function very differently. Are they working? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor