Medical Treatments Task force says most people should not take daily aspirin to prevent a heart attack Task force says most people should not take daily aspirin to prevent a heart attack Listen · 2:38 2:38 A medical task force is changing its guidance on the use of aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease. It says older Americans without heart disease should not start taking daily low dose aspirin.