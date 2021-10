WHO's new team will investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic The World Health Organization is setting up a new committee to investigate the origins of the current pandemic and potential outbreaks in the future.

The World Health Organization is setting up a new committee to investigate the origins of the current pandemic and potential outbreaks in the future.