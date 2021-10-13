How Do You Feel? (Classic)

toggle caption ancient history/Flickr

Note: This story originally ran in April 2015.

Predicting the future may seem like a superpower, but it's actually something consumers do all the time when making big economic decisions. From switching jobs to purchasing a new home, people take into account their outlook on the economy before taking the plunge. Businesses know this, and use indicators that measure consumer sentiment to formulate their strategies.

In this classic episode, we revisit how rational economists try to deal with our feelings and the story of a man who came up with five simple questions that he hoped would predict the future.

Music: "The First of the Year," "Making Decisions" and "Satisfaction."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want economic stories with extra feeling? Subscribe to our weekly Planet Money newsletter.