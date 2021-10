The White House steps in to unclog the overwhelmed shipping industry Global supply chain issues have hampered the economic recovery. The Biden administration is trying to fix some of those issues through deals with the private sector.

Business The White House steps in to unclog the overwhelmed shipping industry The White House steps in to unclog the overwhelmed shipping industry Listen · 4:12 4:12 Global supply chain issues have hampered the economic recovery. The Biden administration is trying to fix some of those issues through deals with the private sector. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor