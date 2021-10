Blue Origin Space Trip With William Shatner On Board Was A Success Star Trek actor William Shatner got to visit the edges of space on a trip aboard a Blue Origin rocket. Shatner was humbled and wowed by the experience to see Earth in a new way.

Blue Origin Space Trip With William Shatner On Board Was A Success Blue Origin Space Trip With William Shatner On Board Was A Success Listen · 1:57 1:57 Star Trek actor William Shatner got to visit the edges of space on a trip aboard a Blue Origin rocket. Shatner was humbled and wowed by the experience to see Earth in a new way. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor