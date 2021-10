Florida county is fined for requiring employees to be vaccinated Florida has imposed a $3.5 million fine on Leon County for requiring employees to be vaccinated. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that violates a law banning vaccine passports, and that more fines are coming.

