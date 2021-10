NIH study of COVID-19 vaccine boosters suggests Moderna or Pfizer works best The long-awaited study finds that people who got the J&J vaccine would benefit more from getting a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as their booster instead of another J&J shot.

Health NIH study of COVID-19 vaccine boosters suggests Moderna or Pfizer works best NIH study of COVID-19 vaccine boosters suggests Moderna or Pfizer works best Audio will be available later today. The long-awaited study finds that people who got the J&J vaccine would benefit more from getting a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as their booster instead of another J&J shot. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor