U.S. to open borders to fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas about tourism coming back to her border district in El Paso once the border reopens to fully vaccinated travelers.

Politics U.S. to open borders to fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico U.S. to open borders to fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas about tourism coming back to her border district in El Paso once the border reopens to fully vaccinated travelers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor