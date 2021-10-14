The fish Danny Lee 'Butch' Smith caught resembles a dinosaur

The alligator gar is considered a "living fossil." It's been around 100 million years, meaning it existed at the time of the dinosaurs. Smith caught the rare fish in Kansas.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The photo of Danny Lee "Butch" Smith shows him holding the fish he caught, and, wow, it stretches from his head down near his ankles, 4 1/2 feet. The alligator gar resembles some kind of dinosaur. It's typically north of the Ohio, but Smith caught his in Kansas, where the fish seems to have migrated. It's considered a living fossil. It's been around 100 million years, meaning it existed at the time of the dinosaurs. It's MORNING EDITION.

