The fish Danny Lee 'Butch' Smith caught resembles a dinosaur The alligator gar is considered a "living fossil." It's been around 100 million years, meaning it existed at the time of the dinosaurs. Smith caught the rare fish in Kansas.

Animals The fish Danny Lee 'Butch' Smith caught resembles a dinosaur The fish Danny Lee 'Butch' Smith caught resembles a dinosaur Listen · 0:27 0:27 The alligator gar is considered a "living fossil." It's been around 100 million years, meaning it existed at the time of the dinosaurs. Smith caught the rare fish in Kansas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor