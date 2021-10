'Dopesick' offers an authentic look at working class towns ravaged by addiction Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson lead Hulu's cast on the limited series Dopesick. It depicts the start of the opioid crisis, and the fight to hold OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma responsible.

Review TV Reviews 'Dopesick' offers an authentic look at working class towns ravaged by addiction 'Dopesick' offers an authentic look at working class towns ravaged by addiction Audio will be available later today. Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson lead Hulu's cast on the limited series Dopesick. It depicts the start of the opioid crisis, and the fight to hold OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma responsible. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor