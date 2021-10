Remembering Irish Musician Paddy Moloney Paddy Moloney, the frontman for the Irish band The Chieftains, died Tuesday at the age of 83. For more than 50 years, his band brought the musical traditions of Ireland to a worldwide audience.

Paddy Moloney, the frontman for the Irish band The Chieftains, died Tuesday at the age of 83. For more than 50 years, his band brought the musical traditions of Ireland to a worldwide audience.