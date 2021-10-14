Accessibility links
Allegations Of Harassment, Institutional Failures, And The NWSL : 1A A major investigation by The Athletic has brought accusations of sexual and verbal harassment by coaches in the National Women's Soccer League to light.

It prompted a weekend of game cancellations and calls for change. And when players returned to the field again last week, it was not to play as usual.

How was this allowed to happen? And where does the league go from here?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Allegations Of Harassment, Institutional Failures, And The NWSL

Allegations Of Harassment, Institutional Failures, And The NWSL

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1045963511/1046142819" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Signage supporting NWSL players is seen during a game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Los Angeles FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Signage supporting NWSL players is seen during a game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Los Angeles FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

This week marks four years since the #metoo movement took off across industries, exposing toxic behavior and rampant sexual harassment and ousting those in power who caused or condoned it.

Now, it's soccer's turn.

A major investigation by The Athletic has brought accusations of sexual and verbal harassment by coaches in the National Women's Soccer League to light.

It prompted a weekend of game cancellations and calls for change. And when players returned to the field again last week, it was not to play as usual.

How was this allowed to happen? And where does the league go from here?

Meg Linehan, Meghann Burke, Angela Hucles, and Tori Huster join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.