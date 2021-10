The dinosaur extinction led to lots of new mammals and birds — and snakes to eat them After the dinosaurs disappeared, the world saw an explosion of birds and mammals. But a study suggests a burst of new snakes appeared, too, with diets to match the newly expanding array of animals.

Science The dinosaur extinction led to lots of new mammals and birds — and snakes to eat them The dinosaur extinction led to lots of new mammals and birds — and snakes to eat them Listen · 2:42 2:42 After the dinosaurs disappeared, the world saw an explosion of birds and mammals. But a study suggests a burst of new snakes appeared, too, with diets to match the newly expanding array of animals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor