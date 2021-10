Airline pilots push back on vaccine mandates Most airlines now require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but some pilots at American and Southwest are fighting the mandate, claiming potential career-ending vaccine side effects.

Business Airline pilots push back on vaccine mandates Airline pilots push back on vaccine mandates Audio will be available later today. Most airlines now require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but some pilots at American and Southwest are fighting the mandate, claiming potential career-ending vaccine side effects. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor