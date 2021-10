Microsoft to end LinkedIn in China due to 'challenging' environment Microsoft says it's pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China. The decision concludes a seven-year run, at the end of which it became too tough an environment for the networking service to keep operating.

Asia Microsoft to end LinkedIn in China due to 'challenging' environment Microsoft to end LinkedIn in China due to 'challenging' environment Listen · 1:59 1:59 Microsoft says it's pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China. The decision concludes a seven-year run, at the end of which it became too tough an environment for the networking service to keep operating. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor