Colorado now requires gender-affirming care to be covered by private health insurance Colorado now requires private health insurance plans to cover gender-affirming care for trans people like facial bone remodeling and hormone therapy. Health advocates say it's a very big deal.

Health Care Colorado now requires gender-affirming care to be covered by private health insurance Colorado now requires gender-affirming care to be covered by private health insurance Listen · 3:52 3:52 Colorado now requires private health insurance plans to cover gender-affirming care for trans people like facial bone remodeling and hormone therapy. Health advocates say it's a very big deal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor