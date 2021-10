He worked as a U.S. immigration agent for 18 years — as an undocumented immigrant In spite of serving his country for nearly 25 years, this U.S. immigration agent is an undocumented immigrant — and just as deportable as the people he'd been ejecting for 18 years.

National