'Striketober' is here, with workers increasingly vocal about what they want In industries ranging from health care to manufacturing to entertainment, workers across the country are willing to strike for better wages and working conditions.

Business 'Striketober' is here, with workers increasingly vocal about what they want 'Striketober' is here, with workers increasingly vocal about what they want Listen · 3:42 3:42 In industries ranging from health care to manufacturing to entertainment, workers across the country are willing to strike for better wages and working conditions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor