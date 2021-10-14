Hire power

Enlarge this image Fairfax Media via Getty Images Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Millions of American workers in all sorts of industries have signed some form of noncompete agreement. Their pervasiveness has led to situations where workers looking to change jobs can be locked out of their fields.

On today's episode, we tell the story of one man and his effort to end noncompete contracts in his home state of Hawaii.

Music: "New Pulse" and "Tiddly Winks" and "Guam Beat"

