Grover's iconic Sesame Street children's book turns 50 For NPR's 50th anniversary we look at an influential children's book that is turning 50. It features Sesame Street's Grover trying desperately to avoid "The Monster at the End of this Book."

Books Grover's iconic Sesame Street children's book turns 50 Grover's iconic Sesame Street children's book turns 50 Listen · 2:20 2:20 For NPR's 50th anniversary we look at an influential children's book that is turning 50. It features Sesame Street's Grover trying desperately to avoid "The Monster at the End of this Book." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor