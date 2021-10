People who got the Moderna vaccine may soon be eligible for COVID boosters FDA advisers vote unanimously on recommening the agency authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The agency will consider Johnson & Johnson's booster authorization request on Friday.

Health People who got the Moderna vaccine may soon be eligible for COVID boosters People who got the Moderna vaccine may soon be eligible for COVID boosters Listen · 3:21 3:21 FDA advisers vote unanimously on recommening the agency authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The agency will consider Johnson & Johnson's booster authorization request on Friday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor