The World Wide Fund for Nature needs people to look at walruses

The group is using satellite images, from Arctic regions to help track how walruses are being affected by climate change. Kids as young as ten can participate, with parental permission.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Scientists want volunteers for a task that resembles the game Where's Waldo? - except it's Where's Walrus? The World Wide Fund for Nature wants people to identify and count walruses. The group is obtaining satellite images from Arctic regions. They will distribute the images to walrus detectives, who can be as young as 10 with parental permission. The five-year project is meant to track how the walruses are affected by climate change. It's MORNING EDITION.

