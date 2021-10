Brunswick, Georgia prepares for the trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery Trial starts Monday in Georgia in a killing that sparked racial justice protests. Three white men are accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man shot while jogging down a residential street.

