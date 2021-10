A UK bakery is embroiled in an illegal sprinkle scandal Get Baked bakery in the UK has been using American sprinkles, which contain a food dye not legal in the UK. The owner says British sprinkles just aren't as good.

A UK bakery is embroiled in an illegal sprinkle scandal

Get Baked bakery in the UK has been using American sprinkles, which contain a food dye not legal in the UK. The owner says British sprinkles just aren't as good.