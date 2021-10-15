The News Roundup for October 15, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption Getty Images/Getty Images Getty Images/Getty Images

The Biden Administration's investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is heating up. Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen appeared before the committee to give testimony. Four other persons of interest have been subpoenaed to appear this week and all have yet to appear. Now, Washington is waiting to see whether or not the Department of Justice will bring criminal charges against the absent.

Approximately 78 percent of the country is now some degree of vaccinated. Reporting indicates the racial disparities in whose received the jab has narrowed significantly.

That being said, 1,900 people are dying per day due to COVID-19. Despite that, companies, schools, and organizations are still working to resist vaccine mandates.

Despite claims that it would cease funding coal mining operations abroad, China announced it had imported 20 percent more coal in September than it did the prior month.

The European Union announces it would finance a $1 billion aid package for Afghanistan. But members of the international community are wondering who exactly will be in control of the aid money.

Polish authorities are concerned with an uptick in human trafficking in Belarus, citing an increase in flights to Minsk from Iraq.

Jessica Taylor, Molly Ball, and Caroline Chen join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

James Kitfield, Emily Tamkin, Greg Myre, and Eyder Peralta join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.