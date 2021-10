A Kandahar mosque attack exposes the Taliban's security challenges NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with George Washington University's Andrew Mines on what the suicide blast at a mosque in Afghanistan which killed dozens says about the Taliban's ability to maintain security.

Asia A Kandahar mosque attack exposes the Taliban's security challenges Listen · 4:16