The 2-year wait is almost over — HBO's 'Succession' is back on Sunday On Sunday, Succession returns. The drama's Emmy-winning second season ended with media super-mogul Logan Roy getting publicly challenged by one of his sons in an explosive press conference.

Review TV Reviews The 2-year wait is almost over — HBO's 'Succession' is back on Sunday The 2-year wait is almost over — HBO's 'Succession' is back on Sunday Listen · 3:26 3:26 On Sunday, Succession returns. The drama's Emmy-winning second season ended with media super-mogul Logan Roy getting publicly challenged by one of his sons in an explosive press conference. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor