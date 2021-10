After 77 years, a WWII soldier is brought home to North Carolina for burial With a population of 98, Lumber Bridge, N.C., saw a long-lost son come home. 1st Lt. James "Dick" Wright was buried this week, and his World War II heroism honored.

National After 77 years, a WWII soldier is brought home to North Carolina for burial After 77 years, a WWII soldier is brought home to North Carolina for burial Listen · 4:34 4:34 With a population of 98, Lumber Bridge, N.C., saw a long-lost son come home. 1st Lt. James "Dick" Wright was buried this week, and his World War II heroism honored. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor