'We belong here, we have always been here': A conversation on the Latinx identity As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, poet Yesika Salgado and Lázaro Lima, a professor at Hunter College, talk about what it means to be Latinx in the United States — and the world — in 2021.

Race 'We belong here, we have always been here': A conversation on the Latinx identity 'We belong here, we have always been here': A conversation on the Latinx identity Audio will be available later today. As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, poet Yesika Salgado and Lázaro Lima, a professor at Hunter College, talk about what it means to be Latinx in the United States — and the world — in 2021. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor