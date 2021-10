How insights from 2020's election officials could help safeguard future elections NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Matt Masterson, of the Stanford Internet Observatory. Masterson and his colleagues have compiled an oral history of the 2020 election from the view of election officials.

Elections How insights from 2020's election officials could help safeguard future elections How insights from 2020's election officials could help safeguard future elections Listen · 4:20 4:20 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Matt Masterson, of the Stanford Internet Observatory. Masterson and his colleagues have compiled an oral history of the 2020 election from the view of election officials. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor