Katie Couric's ethics are questioned for concealing Justice Ginsburg's comments Journalist Katie Couric admits that she decided not to report some comments by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, raising questions about Couric's track record when it comes to journalism ethics.

Media Katie Couric's ethics are questioned for concealing Justice Ginsburg's comments