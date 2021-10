Marc Benioff shows that CEOs can go beyond profit and champion for social justice Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has become the poster child of a new generation of corporate executives willing to leverage their status to wade into high-profile social issues.

Business Marc Benioff shows that CEOs can go beyond profit and champion for social justice Marc Benioff shows that CEOs can go beyond profit and champion for social justice Listen · 4:15 4:15 Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has become the poster child of a new generation of corporate executives willing to leverage their status to wade into high-profile social issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor