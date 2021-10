Thousands gather in Italy to celebrate the Barcolana Regatta One of the world's largest regattas, the Barcolana in Trieste, Italy, held its 69th race this week. It is a time to celebrate the good life.

Europe Thousands gather in Italy to celebrate the Barcolana Regatta Thousands gather in Italy to celebrate the Barcolana Regatta Listen · 3:57 3:57 One of the world's largest regattas, the Barcolana in Trieste, Italy, held its 69th race this week. It is a time to celebrate the good life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor