A chef and restaurant owner finds his passion making furniture during the pandemic Nicholas van Eck of Portland, Ore., was a chef and co-owned a restaurant before the pandemic. A break in his work made him realize he needed a career change. He shares how he came to that decision.

Business A chef and restaurant owner finds his passion making furniture during the pandemic A chef and restaurant owner finds his passion making furniture during the pandemic Listen · 3:54 3:54 Nicholas van Eck of Portland, Ore., was a chef and co-owned a restaurant before the pandemic. A break in his work made him realize he needed a career change. He shares how he came to that decision. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor