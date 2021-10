Saturday Sports: Chicago Sky earn a record victory in WNBA game A huge margin of victory for the Chicago Sky in their Friday WNBA game. And an unsurprising win for the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Sports Saturday Sports: Chicago Sky earn a record victory in WNBA game Saturday Sports: Chicago Sky earn a record victory in WNBA game Audio will be available later today. A huge margin of victory for the Chicago Sky in their Friday WNBA game. And an unsurprising win for the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor