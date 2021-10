How the executive privilege claim figures into Jan. 6 probe NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales about the use of executive privilege to block the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

Law How the executive privilege claim figures into Jan. 6 probe How the executive privilege claim figures into Jan. 6 probe Listen · 7:11 7:11 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales about the use of executive privilege to block the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor