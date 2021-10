Fear, panic and anger grips Beirut residents who want to see accountability NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rami Rajeh, a Lebanese father of two, about how Beirut feels days after deadly clashes erupted in the city, and how residents are coping with an economy in shambles.

Middle East Fear, panic and anger grips Beirut residents who want to see accountability Fear, panic and anger grips Beirut residents who want to see accountability Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rami Rajeh, a Lebanese father of two, about how Beirut feels days after deadly clashes erupted in the city, and how residents are coping with an economy in shambles. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor