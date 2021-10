China achieves another milestone in its space program NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Jim Head, Professor Emeritus of the Geological Sciences at Brown University, about China's new space station and the country's rapidly advancing space program.

Space China achieves another milestone in its space program China achieves another milestone in its space program Listen · 5:32 5:32 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Jim Head, Professor Emeritus of the Geological Sciences at Brown University, about China's new space station and the country's rapidly advancing space program. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor