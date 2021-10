Minnesota based moccasin company apologizes for profiting off Native American culture NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with artist Adrienne Benjamin about her new role as "reconciliation advisor" to Minnetonka Moccasins, following the company's apology for appropriating Native culture.

Race Minnesota based moccasin company apologizes for profiting off Native American culture Minnesota based moccasin company apologizes for profiting off Native American culture Listen · 4:41 4:41 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with artist Adrienne Benjamin about her new role as "reconciliation advisor" to Minnetonka Moccasins, following the company's apology for appropriating Native culture. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor