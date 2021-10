We help answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccine boosters NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Norman Baylor, former director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research and Review, about the differences in booster recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Health