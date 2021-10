IATSE vice president believes tentative deal will be 'overwhelmingly ratified' NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Michael Miller, of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, about a deal they struck with Hollywood studios, averting the threat of a labor strike.

Business IATSE vice president believes tentative deal will be 'overwhelmingly ratified' IATSE vice president believes tentative deal will be 'overwhelmingly ratified' Listen · 3:55 3:55 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Michael Miller, of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, about a deal they struck with Hollywood studios, averting the threat of a labor strike. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor