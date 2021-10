Supply chain problems? Have no fear, we've got DIY Halloween costume ideas Halloween is two weeks away. With popular costumes sold out or on back order, there's a chance you'll have to make your own. Here are some tips on how to get started.

Business Supply chain problems? Have no fear, we've got DIY Halloween costume ideas Supply chain problems? Have no fear, we've got DIY Halloween costume ideas Listen · 3:54 3:54 Halloween is two weeks away. With popular costumes sold out or on back order, there's a chance you'll have to make your own. Here are some tips on how to get started. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor