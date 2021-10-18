Cha Wa: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Gathered at Preservation Hall in New Orleans, a hallowed space for Black American music, Cha Wa's set begins with hand-clapped rhythms and light percussion – then, a burst of horns gives way to "My People," a song that zeroes in on the disparities between the haves and the have-nots:

"Rich people living in paradise Poor people under the bridge at night, oh yeah Most people know what it takes to survive But my people know how to do it and thrive."

Cha Wa celebrates Black culture through the medium of rhythm, while also punctuating cultural differences with the hope of opening up the eyes and ears of those ignorant of, or ignoring, those differences. Decked out in a brilliant green feathered "Indian suit," Joseph Boudreaux Jr. celebrates the roots of Mardi Gras Indian culture.

The concert, filmed during the pandemic, was a challenge for a band so used to the stomping feet and smiling faces of a sweaty New Orleans nightclub. It's something they thrive on – an audience can give as much energy as it receives, after all – so performing in front of a camera crew without that same energy was a challenge. All that said, the spirit and message of these songs, from their new album My People, come through loud and clear for a not-so Tiny crowd.

SET LIST

"My People"

"Bow Down"

"Morning Glory"

"Wildman"

MUSICIANS

Joseph Boudreaux Jr: lead vocals

Aurélien Barnes: trumpet, vocals

Joe Gelini: drums

Stephen Gladney: saxophone, vocals

Joseph Maize: trombone, vocals

Alexey Marti: percussion

TJ Norris: bass, vocals

Ari Teitel: guitar, vocals

Andriu Yanovski: piano, vocals

CREDITS

Video: New Niveau Productions

Audio: Justin Armstrong, Adam Keil, Chris Finney

Video Editing: Tony Broussard

Piano Tuning: Dave Doremus

Special thanks: The Golden Eagle Mardi Gras Indian Tribe, Ron Rona & Preservation Hall, Single Lock Records

