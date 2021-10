Members of a missionary group are taken hostage in Haiti NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jacqueline Charles, Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald, about 17 people, including children, were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday.

Latin America Members of a missionary group are taken hostage in Haiti Members of a missionary group are taken hostage in Haiti Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jacqueline Charles, Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald, about 17 people, including children, were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor