How life has changed for Afghan women and girls since the Taliban takeover NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Pashtana Durrani, a political rights activist based in Kandahar, Afghanistan, about what life is like for females under the Taliban regime.

Asia How life has changed for Afghan women and girls since the Taliban takeover How life has changed for Afghan women and girls since the Taliban takeover Listen · 6:52 6:52 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Pashtana Durrani, a political rights activist based in Kandahar, Afghanistan, about what life is like for females under the Taliban regime. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor