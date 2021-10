Anti-Asian violence creates a void for non-Asian parents of Asian adoptees Following the Atlanta spa shootings in March, many Asian adoptees reported feeling unable to express their fear and sadness to their white families. Adoption agencies are trying to bridge the gap.

National Anti-Asian violence creates a void for non-Asian parents of Asian adoptees Anti-Asian violence creates a void for non-Asian parents of Asian adoptees Listen · 3:52 3:52 Following the Atlanta spa shootings in March, many Asian adoptees reported feeling unable to express their fear and sadness to their white families. Adoption agencies are trying to bridge the gap. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor