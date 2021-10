A squash grown by an Ohio husband-and-wife team captures world record Donna and Todd Skinner grew a squash that stands about chest-high. It weighs 2,164 pounds. That's more than a ton — the same as an old Volkswagen Beetle or the Liberty Bell.

